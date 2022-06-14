Superheroes are heading to Margate for the big Kent Association for the Blind 5k, 10k and fun run

Hundreds of superheroes will be running around Margate on Sunday, August 14 in aid of Kent Association for the Blind.

The Superhero 5K, 10K and Fun Run is back at Margate Football Club and ready to raise funds for the sight-loss charity.

Starting and finishing at Hartsdown Park, the 5K and 10K course will take in the coastline views of Margate. The family fun run, which covers 1-mile around the adjacent park, will be full of surprises and obstacles for the runners. Sign up here: https://www.kab.org.uk/superhero/

Taking place during Margate’s Pride weekend, KAB’s Superhero Run is organised by Sporting Events UK, runners in the 5K and 10K run will benefit from chip timing and everyone will receive a brilliant medal.

‘Hunter’ from The Gladiators TV Show will be joining the event again to get the runners warmed up and ready to take on the challenge. He’ll also be joined by Gladiator ‘Panther’ and will be available for photos throughout the day. There will be plenty to do for all the family at the superhero village at Margate Football Club, including stalls and games to keep visitors and runners entertained.

The event will have a mixture of runners of different abilities, including people who are sight impaired.

Rick Newman, from Ashford, is running the 5K with his guide runner. Rick said: “Last year I ran my ‘first and probably last’ charity 5K in Margate. I might have bitten off more than I can chew, but this year I’m aiming to run 50 5Ks for KAB, which is a big goal for me. As part of my challenge, I’ll be running in the Superhero Run, because KAB continue to support me through my sight loss.”

So far, Rick has completed 38 runs and raised £911.

Sponsored by Specsavers stores across Kent, the run is the charity’s big fundraising event for 2022 to bring in much needed funds.

Lucy Wignall, Regional Chair, Kent Specsavers, said: “Specsavers Kent stores are proud to once again sponsor KAB’s Superhero Run. We enjoy working with the charity and they do brilliant work across Kent in supporting people with sight impairments, as well as raising awareness of the importance of good eye health.”

Kent Association for the Blind was created to support servicemen whose sight had been damaged during the First World War. Nearly 100 years on, KAB is supporting over 12,000 sight impaired people in Kent and surrounding areas. With thousands more people needing support, the charity hopes this event will raise more awareness of the work that they do.

Whether it’s supporting people to walk independently with a cane or doing their own online banking, KAB provides a much-needed service to people with a sight impairment. For more information, visit https://www.kab.org.uk

Superhero 5K, 10K and fun run