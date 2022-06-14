Police arrest rogue trader suspected of roof repair con in Westgate

A suspected rogue trader has been arrested after a van was stopped by Kent Police officers in Thanet.

The vehicle had been linked to an incident in Westgate in April when a resident paid a cold-caller £45 to repair a roof tile. She then handed over a further £1,650 after being told further work was required, which it is now suspected was not necessary.

Officers from the force’s Proactive Targeting Team were tasked with locating a vehicle linked to the offence, which they stopped in Tothill Street, Minster, at around 12.40pmyesterday (June 13).

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Lancing, West Sussex, was arrested on suspicion of fraud. Whilst in custody he was further arrested in connection with a similar offence in Sandwich.

He has since been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries by detectives from the Economic Crime Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Harper said: “Whilst the majority of people who call at our front doors are decent and law-abiding, there are unfortunately some who will attempt to rip you off or trick you into paying for work that is of a poor quality or entirely unnecessary.

“Always be cautious if somebody knocks at your door unexpectedly and offers to carry out repairs to your home, and only agree to any work if you are confident it is needed and that you can trust the person who is carrying it out. It is also good practice to get several written quotes first.

“If you believe you, a member of your family or a neighbour have been targeted by a rogue trader then please report it to us as soon as possible so we can take action to protect other people from financial harm.”