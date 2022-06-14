Local produce and Mediterranean warmth at new Westgate restaurant Quince

A new restaurant in Westgate has been opened – and is already receiving glowing reviews.

Quince is run by chefs and co-owners Ben Hughes and Rafael Lopez. Having spent years working together at The Goods Shed in Canterbury, this is the duo’s first restaurant launch.

Quince, which opened on May 27, is based in Station Road, within 15 minutes of many of the restaurant’s produce suppliers. The bistro-style restaurant has 32 covers and serves British ingredients, mostly from Kentish farms, with a southern Mediterranean flair, alongside a small list of English and other world-class wines, curated by Clive Barlow, Master of Wine.

Ben and Rafa spent the last five years working together at The Goods Shed, which under Rafa as its Head Chef for 20 years, became one of the pioneers of the farm to table movement in the UK.

The market and ingredient led philosophy continues at Quince, with the team working closely with day boat fisherman on the Kent and west coast for seafood and fish, the Quex Estate Sussex beef and lamb, Longland Farm duck, sourdough from Staple Stores and local farmers for vegetables and fruit.

The strong kitchen team are joined by Ben’s wife Portia heading up Front of House and by recruits in both back and front of house from The Goods Shed and Sargasso, in Margate.

The menu is a happy marriage of north and south European ideals and food; Rafa will reach for the olive oil, while Ben the butter, resulting in a menu that feels comfortingly familiar and is full of Mediterranean warmth.

The launch menu includes oysters, rhubarb and dill; Staple Stores sourdough and butter; braised cuttlefish, hazelnuts, lovage; Sevenscore asparagus, black truffle, hollandaise and many other locally sourced foods.

The restaurant has been receiving praise from customers for quality, service and the use of local produce.

Opening hours:

Wednesday: 6pm – 9pm

Thurs – Saturday: Noon – 3pm and 6pm – 9pm

Sunday: Noon – 3pm

Reservations via www.quincewestgate.co.uk