Boy airlifted to hospital after ‘fall from height’ at Dane Park

A boy was airlifted to a London hospital yesterday (June 12) after falling from rocks in Dane Park, Margate.

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance service and the air ambulance were called to the incident at around 7.30pm.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “SECAmb was called shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (12 June) to reports of a fall from height in Dane Park, Margate.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The male patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in London.”