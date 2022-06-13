Three Sittingbourne teens arrested over Broadstairs ‘disturbance’ attended by armed officers

Three teenage boys have been arrested following a disturbance in Broadstairs which required the attendance of armed officers.

Reports were made of a group of youths with knives heading into the town after getting off a train. It is reported four or five people assaulted a second group and then left the scene at the seafront end of the town’s High Street at 5.07pm on Friday (June 10)..

Officers attended and a knife was located and seized. No injuries were reported at the scene but subsequent enquiries suggest one person may have suffered a minor injury.

An investigation was undertaken and three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, were later arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Two of the three teenagers, who are all from the Sittingbourne area, were later bailed to return to a police station on Monday 4 July. A third remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Vanessa Law, of Margate CID, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would also like to hear from anybody with mobile phone footage of the incident.

“Motorists with dashcam and businesses or residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/111715/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org