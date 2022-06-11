Margate RNLI investigates capsized kayak off North Foreland

Margate RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was called out today (June 11) to investigate a report of a capsized kayak off North Foreland.

UK Coastguard was contacted by a member of the public around 3pm reporting that a kayak had capsized off North Foreland with the occupant in the water and waving for assistance.

Margate’s D class RNLI inshore lifeboat was tasked to investigate and while en route, the coastguard received further information that the occupant of the kayak had been picked up by a passing yacht. The lifeboat was asked to continue to confirm the situation was under control.

Once on scene the lifeboat crew established that the kayak’s occupant was on board the yacht and not requiring medical assistance. After assessing the situation, the lifeboat crew determined that with the freeboard of the yacht along with choppy sea conditions it was safer for the casualty to remain with the yacht until it arrived in Ramsgate harbour.

Conditions equally were not ideal for the yacht to tow the kayak so it was towed back to Margate harbour by the lifeboat. The casualty was landed safe ashore.

Derek Amas, Lifeboat Operations Manager, RNLI Margate said: “There is the opportunity here to pass on useful safety advice for kayakers. Carry means of calling for help and keep it within easy reach, a mobile phone with the SafeTrx app is recommended; wear suitable clothing including a flotation device; check weather and tides; label your equipment with contact details; tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.”