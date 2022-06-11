Thanet baby and toddler group raises £4,800 for baby loss charity

Ramsgate’s Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense group has raised £4,800 for the Tommy’s baby loss charity.

Little ones, with the help of staff and families, completed six age-appropriate challenges in a day of YEE ha Sensathon fun in aid of the charity.

Baby Sensory Thanet has been running since November 2009 and has seen more than 4,000 babies join it activities over the years. The group’s first babies are now at secondary school and turning 13 this year.

Fundraising activities have also included an evening party for their grownups and a raffle with prizes donated by local companies. Ramsgate Mayor, Raushan Ara pulled the winning raffle tickets on Friday.

Baby Sensory boss Fiona Crawford said: “A big thank you for all the hard work of our wonderful babies and toddlers and of course their parents/carers. We’re very proud that we have raised nearly £4,800 in Thanet.”

Baby Sensory Thanet will be at the Bandstand Broadstairs at the Helter Skelter Pirate Party on July 28 from 3pm-5pm and with Andy and the Oddsocks Live at Under 1 Roof Thanet on July 24.

Nationally the Baby Sensory franchise has been running Sensathon fundraisers for Tommy’s Miscarriage Unit with over £9,000,000 raised to date including nearly £400,000 this year.

The Tommy’s charity says it is unacceptable that one in four women lose a baby during pregnancy and birth. They want every parent to have the best possible pregnancy outcomes and to take home happy, healthy babies.

The charity funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provides pregnancy health information to parents.

Find Baby Sensory Thanet on Facebook: @babysensorythanet @toddlersensethanet

Find out more about Tommy’s here