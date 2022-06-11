Man suffers serious injuries in crash on Thanet Way

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a crash on the Thanet Way in the early hours of this morning (June 11).

Kent Police was called at around 3.35am to a collision involving a black BMW 218d coupe on the coastbound carriageway of the A229 Thanet Way, near St Nicholas-at-Wade .

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the roundabout at the junction with the A28 Canterbury Road where the driver was treated for serious injuries. He was taken to a London hospital for further medical attention.

The roundabout was closed while enquiries were made into the incident and arrangements were made to recover the vehicle. It was reopened at around 6.45am.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 11-0198.