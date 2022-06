Armed officers were called in to attend a ‘disturbance’ in Broadstairs yesterday (June 10).

Reports were made of a group of youths with knives heading into the town after getting off a train.

Kent Police officers, including armed response, attended the High Street at 5.07pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers, including armed officers, attended the scene and a bladed weapon was located and seized.

“No arrests have yet been made. Police remain in the area carrying out enquiries.”