Things to see and do in Thanet, June 11-12

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Margate Winter Gardens, June 11, 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm)

After a fantastic sell-out debut tour across the UK, Tina Turner fans will have the time of their lives as What’s Love Got To Do With It? celebrating the music and 60-year career of this incredible rock and soul legend.

Full Price: £27, Restricted View: £24, Booking Fee: £2 per ticket

Book now

St Mary the Virgin Church, Minster

A programme of music to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s accession

June 11, concert from 3pm

The Canterbury Singers with conductor Adrian Bawtree and organist Timothy Woodhead present ‘A Royal Celebration Concert’

Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s accession with a programme culminating in the four anthems (including Zadok the Priest) composed by Handel for the coronation of King George II.

These will be preceded by Parry’s I was Glad, and selections of songs from Elgar’s From the Bavarian Highlands and Finzi’s part songs to words by Robert Bridges.

Monkton Open Gardens

June 11-12. Open Gardens weekend at Monkton village…

All proceeds in aid of Church and Village Hall

Garden Stalls. Lunches & refreshments in Village Hall. Churchyard Tours. Ancient Church open. Free Parking (CT12 4JF)

£4 per person, under 14s free (pay at venue)

Bangers Comedy Club

Olby’s, King Street, Margate, June 11 from 7pm

After a run of sell out shows in London and its hugely successful first sold out show in Margate, the Bangers Comedy team will be returning with its comedy night to Olby’s!

With comedy legends such as the Josephine Lacey and Channel 4s Big Narstie Show Junior Booker

Tickets £16 . Click here to book tickets

Oasis tribute

The Centre, Alpha Road, Birchington, June 11 from 7.30pm-11pm (last entry 8pm) and is an over 18 event.

Music lovers who are ‘mad for it’ can get a taste of Oasis when a tribute band performs in Birchington next month.

Events company A Main Event is organising the gig by The Madferrits

The Leeds-based group formed in 2012 and have even performed for Noel Gallagher’s daughter. The five-piece band has been described as “the most authentic Oasis band in Britain.”

Tickets cost £15 plus booking fee. Get your tickets here

Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

CABARET (15)

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bob Fosse’s multi-award-winning musical in a glorious new restoration and dive into the mysterious nightlife with Liza Minnelli and Michael York of 1930’s Weimar Berlin at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.

Saturday 11 June 4pm

Sunday 12 June 7pm

Monday 13 June 7.30pm

Tuesday 14 June 3pm

Book here

Le Weekend Medieval

June 11-12, 10am to 4pm,

A weekend of medieval living history on the Quay green with live music and dance, puppet theater (sunday), living history displays, combat demonstrations and have a go archery.

we will have great food and drink including Godmersham game, Karara curries, local ale and cider, fruit wines and meads in our own tavern. plus much more.

The Medieval Centre, The Quay CT13 9EN Sandwich

Oval bandstand and Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville

Oval bandstand Busking on Saturday, June 11, 12noon-3pm

Sunday, June 12, The Kent Police Band. Music from 2pm-4pm, doors and bar open 1pm-5pm

Broadstairs bandstand live music

Saturday, June 11, 2pm-4pm Rhiannon Rae

Sunday, June 12, 2.30pm-4pm, Birchington Silver Band

The 6th Ramsgate International Film & TV Festival

Runs until June 12

Venues for this year include The Falstaff, the Queen’s Head, Sugar Rush studios, the Addington Street Cozi Van Tutti, Ellington Park, Ramsgate Music Hall and The Flying Horse.

The festival features scores of films, shorts, music videos and more from local filmmakers and those further afield.

This year features more than 180 films from 43 different countries with an interesting new category, the Experimental Feature Films, and 14 films from Kent filmmakers. The festival will include talks and workshops.

The main venue for the festival is the Stage Door Arts academy at 66 High Street, Ramsgate. The awards ceremony will be held at this location on Sunday (June 12) evening.

Find this year’s schedule here

Hornby Visitor Centre, Ramsgate Road, Margate

June 12, 10am to 3pm

Come along to see a range of toys and curiosities from across the ages on display at Hornby Visitor Centre

Entry ticket to the fair £2 each

Combined ticket (museum & Fair)

Adults £6.50

Concession (Senior Citizens and children 5-15) £4

Under 5’s Free

Family ticket (2 adults and up to 4 children) £14

Fireman Sam- Save The Circus

June 12, Margate Winter Gardens, 1st show: 12pm and 2nd show: 3:30pm

Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show. You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.

Full Price: £16.50, Restricted View: £15.50, Child (1-6): £1 off, Family of 4 Tickets: £60, Booking Fee: £1

Click here to book tickets

Montefiore Day Concert

After a three year gap the annual Montefiore Day Concert at the Montefiore Synagogue, Dumpton Park Drive, Ramsgate, is back on Sunday 12 June at 3pm.

The popular bOYbershop Quartet returns to perform music from British, European, Sephardi and Yemenite Jewish traditions.

The Quartet’s musicians and singers are classically trained and are led by Benjamin Wolf, a former Oxford choral scholar and Musical Director of the world-famed Zemel Choir.

Tickets for the concert at the Montefiore Synagogue may be purchased at Nice Things, 19-20 Harbour Street, Ramsgate, CT11 8HA or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/montefiores-world-concert-tickets-344726625617