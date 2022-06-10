Road closure in Birchington following crash with five people injured

A serious crash has closed a main road through Birchington and traffic is backlogged.

Five people have suffered injuries in the crash on the A28 Canterbury Road. The road has been closed both ways from Seamark Road to King Edward Road.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is attending a report of a collision involving two vehicles on the A28 near Brooksend in Birchington.

“Officers were called to the scene at around 1.15pm on Friday 10 June 2022 along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“Five people have sustained injuries and are being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Drivers are being advised there may be delays in the area while work is ongoing to recover the vehicles.”