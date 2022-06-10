Call to join demonstration over future of Margate Winter Gardens

Performance groups, businesses and community leaders in Margate are calling for people to join a demonstration next month over the future of the town’s Winter Gardens theatre.
The venue, which is owned by Thanet council, will shut from August 14 and it is planned to use Margate Town Deal funding of £300,000 to create a fully developed plan for the site.
This would include a detailed project delivery plan with public and private sector engagement. Specialist services would be needed to help test the market and identify the opportunities available. Specialist architects would also be used to scope out the required works and develop a fully costed scheme.
The feasibility study will not get under way until the closure takes effect.
Initially operator Your Leisure was to retain the lease which ran until 2024 but agreement was then made for an early surrender.
On July 14 a Thanet council meeting at 7pm will include discussion of a petition raised by Margate Central ward councillors Helen Whitehead and Rob Yates, together with fellow members of Labour’s shadow cabinet, asking for a public meeting for TDC cabinet members and officers to explain what is happening, why and share more details with the public.
The demonstration is due to take place outside Thanet council’s offices in Cecil Square prior to the meeting, from 6pm,
Organiser Jack Packman said: “The Margate Winter Gardens mean a great deal to people in many different ways. It is essential that the venue continues to operate. For many local dance schools, performing arts organisations and national companies this is a venue where they can produce their passions and with the shutting of the Theatre Royal, the Winter Gardens is the only large-scale venue where this can happen. It is important to keep theatre and shows alive in Thanet!
“We are encouraging those who attend the demonstration to wear their best show/theatre costumes and to put on a show outside the TDC offices, although costumes are not compulsory.
“The invitation is open to all ages, young to old, as the Winter Gardens is a home for everybody.”
Those backing the demonstration include Olby’s, Margate Operatic Society, Thanet Virtual High Street, Silvers, Off The Hook productions and business owner/photographer Frank Leppard.
Speaking previously about the public meeting Cllr Yates said: “The Margate Winter Gardens have been serving the Kent community continually for over 110 years, except for a break during World War Two when bomb damage was repaired. It is an essential part of the county’s cultural heritage and residents have a right to know the strategy for its future.”
Your Leisure’s annual rolling lease at Theatre Royal also ceased on 28 April. Staff at Margate’s Theatre Royal have formed a community events company in a bid to make sure shows continue and keep the venue open until its planned refurbishment under the £22.2million Town Deal fund.
Phoenix Community Events CIC aims to make sure shows continue to come to Margate and keep the historic theatre open until its refurbishment date – which has not yet been set.
Cllr Reece Pugh, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development previously said: “It’s important that we find a long term, viable future for the Winter Gardens rather than kicking the can down the road. I would like to reassure residents that no decisions about the future of the Winter Gardens have yet been made.
“We are exploring new and exciting opportunities to reinvigorate this underused heritage asset as an entertainment venue. I attended a meeting of the Overview & Scrutiny Panel and presented further information on the Cabinet decision for the Winter Gardens.
“The entire process has been and will continue to be completely open and transparent and at the appropriate time will welcome the chance to engage with local residents and stakeholders as part of the ongoing process.”
A petition calling for the public meeting can be found at https://www.change.org/p/petition-for-a-public-meeting-on-the-future-of-winter-gardens
I won’t be demonstrating, but I have signed the petition calling for a public meeting.
£300 thousand just to come up with a plan ? Wow, no wonder this country is in struggling.
“I would like to reassure residents that no decisions about the future of the Winter Gardens have yet been made…I attended a meeting of the Overview & Scrutiny Panel and presented further information on the Cabinet decision for the Winter Gardens.”
“no decisions” or “Cabinet decision”? Which is it?
From an FOI response I received today, £6m of the £22.2m going to the Margate Town Deal, will be spent refurbishing 2 derelict buildings for the Margate Creative Land Trust to create 3,000m2 of new/renovated office space, “assisting 30 potential entrepreneurs to be enterprise ready”. “The Council has not reviewed its assets against the needs to the creative industries. The Margate Creative Land Trust is a separate entity to Thanet District Council.”
All the above tells me the owners of 2 derelict buildings, not Winter Gardens or Theatre Royal, can shortly look forward to a windfall from tax payers, whilst our neglected but not yet beyond repair heritage assets cannot.
Let the Management of the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury takeover the running of the Winter Gardens they actually know what they are doing and put excellent shows on. The £300,000 will just be wasted on the so-called “experts”. Come to think of it how much does it cost to rent the winter gardens? I could put a show on there once a week. “Open Mike night” “Ann summers “ “Dream boys” “dream girls” “Gay nights” “ Nude Mud wrestling” “bisexual night” to name just a few rent it to me I would make a lot of money and generate a lot of money the local economy just a case of using imagination which the current
management lacks with their village mentality.
A great many shows still sell out at Margate Winter Gardens. On the other hand, I attended a matinee show at The Marlowe just two days ago, and there couldn’t have been more than 50 tickets sold.
Trust me, the people who put shows on in Margate know what they’re doing.
If it is £300k just for the report, what will it cost to carry out the renewals repairs and redecorations bringing the building back to its former glory. Any advances on £22m.
Any profits that the Winter Gardens made should have been reinvested in the building the same with the Theatre Royal instead it appears it was squandered away.
Look what happened to the Pavilion in Westgate. Sold off to an individual who “Allegedly” purchased it as a community asset and which has remained shut ever since. Why shut all, because the new owner made an application for funding to carry our repairs and refurbishments. Potentially because the new owner couldn’t afford it themselves. The application being subsequently refused.
This was a good business on lease now left to rot as have all the theatres in Thanet that TDC could not manage themselves for the benefit of all residents.
Probably cheaper to knock it down and build a new modern theatre if theres a demand for one
Turn it like Marlowe theatre, have panto from November-January, give west shows down like Marlowe do. O I forgot Thanet council waste money on a report. Like they do all over Thanet.
Watch out more flats on there way…Thanet council does not care about the arts or supporting the local community look at The Granville cinema after such great efforts and local support the council would rather sell it on the open market and such a disappointment to the arts and music theatre industry …they have not even bothered to use that funding to repair the beautiful lift on the top of Kent place.. oh did they sell that of ???
Apropos the Granville: if local support could be measured in terms of audience numbers at films, very few cared twopence about it.
You’ve heard of “use it or lose it”?.
Too few people used it.
Quote “…Thanet council does not care about the arts ”
I am sorry but you where have you been the last 10 or so years ?
Art is all we hear about in thanet, grant for this arty thing, grant after grand for the art community.
Art has had more than it’s fair share of public taxes. Didnt TDC put 2 million onto the TC ?
TDC only support the arts ! How you have the neve to say TDC doesnt support the art community is bonkers.
Different type of “arts”. I don’t think many at TDC care about concerts by Marty Wilde or The Searchers.
No disrespect but the likes of Marty Wilde ,Joe Brown and other 60’s has beens aren’t what the majority audience in Thanet want to see ,you can go and see them at smaller venues like Kings Hall ,Herne Bay if you want .
Like I’ve said before if you get big bands like Blur,Stereophonics, ,Kasabian , The Specials playing at the Winter Gardens ( which they have ) they usually all sell out in no time , so let’s be a bit more positive and ambitious of who we want to attract to play here .
Noel Gallagher played a “ warm up tour“ concert at Dreamland this week , why did he prefer to play there instead of at Margate Winter Gardens ?
Btw Re: Canterbury Marlowe Theatre , they’re aiming at a different audience dynamic to Margate plus often I think the tickets are very expensive for shows / concerts there , and that’s from someone who regularly see gigs in London at venues of all different sizes .
I was comparing other “arts”. Whenever I’ve been to the annual “Sixties Gold” concerts at The Winter Gardens they’ve always been sell outs or near, and Marty Wilde at Leas Cliff Hall last month probably attracted more people in one evening than the heavilly-subsidised Turner Contemporary do in a fortnight. Joe Brown also sold out The Marlowe when I saw him in 2020.
The ONLY reason acts as big as Kasabian and Stereophonics appeared at the Winter Gardens at the peak of their fame is due to the negotiating skills of the entertainments manager, who persuaded them to use Margate as the “warm up” before they played big festivals (and forgetting personal tastes, the two nights they had of JLS were the most exciting shows I saw when working there, with fainting fans being carried out in scenes reminiscent of Beatlemania!).
I should also add that acts that attract smaller audience did well at the Theatre Royal – in recent years I’ve seen Steeleye Span, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Jack Dee, Mark Steel and several other play sell out shows there. Closing that venue is another one of Margate’s losses – and Herne Bay/Folkestone/Canterbury’s gain.
To be honest I dont think many of the public would be interested !!
I admire the sentiment but why oh why has it taken this long before any action to be taken. Close the stable door when the horse has bolted comes to mind.
I would pay £20,000 to rent it one night per week. Who do I contact who knows what they are doing .
You “would” or “will”? Whatever, it took me 5 seconds to Google it:
