The Minster Show is back for 2022

The Minster Show returns this July after a two year break due to the pandemic.

The 134th show will be held at Minster Rec on July 23 from 1pm to 5pm.

It will feature the popular fancy dress parade a show marquee, funfair, stalls, races for children, live music, mascots, chainsaw carving and Punch and Judy with pip the clown.

There will also be a VW static display, baby show, refreshments and a licensed bar.

The family fun is £3 entry. children under 5 free.

If you wish to have a stall at this event please contact Karen Brazil kazbraz337@gmail.com