Open days with Thanet Wanderers girls and women after successful funding bid

Thanet Wanderers girls have been successful in their bid for part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund to improve inclusion for girls in rugby.

Thanks to the fund there will be free rugby training from June 14 from 6pm with free food afterwards for all girls. This is an opportunity to try the sport alongside some of the girls who already play and make new friendships. All abilities are welcome.

There will also be two ‘fun days’ for both ladies and girls on July 16 and September 3 where anyone who wants to experience some rugby training warm ups, drills and mini games can come along and just try things out from 1pm-5pm. There will be food and the clubhouse will be open so everyone can continue their conversations afterwards and see if they want to join the team.

Finally, there is a ladies’ open day on June 25 which will aim to get novices into rugby as well as those who have maybe played the sport and left, but now wish to return. Head Coach Ian Lodge will be taking the session and the ladies will be there to support all newcomers. All ages and abilities are most welcome. Again, the clubhouse will be open and there will be food available. The changing facilities will be available for people to use as well, which have been designated specifically for the use of the ladies and girls. There is also great news on the sponsor front with Creesons, The Bradstow Mill and Broadbiz sponsoring the ladies kit until May 2024.

There is no need to register, however, please feel free to contact Director of Rugby, Vicky Diamantis, about any of these events at vicky.diamantis@thanetwanderers.co.uk

The club is based at St Peter’s Recreation Ground, Callis Court Road, Broadstairs.