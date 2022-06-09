Jubilee fun and the end of an era at St Gregory’s Primary School

Jubilee celebrations at St Gregory’s Primary School in Margate included an assault course, hook the duck, glitter tattoos and cake and sweet stalls.

The youngsters also enjoyed fun on the bouncy castle, tombolas, raffle and speed goal games.

The event, just before the bank holiday, was the first outdoor fair at the school since 2019. Funds raised go to the Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA) and will be used for future events.

The celebration day also marked the end of an era with PTFA chairpersons Carol Hougham and Rachael Ball stepping down as their children make the move to secondary school.

They have helped successfully raised over £50,000 for the school and children’s benefit. A new PTFA team will be taking up the mantel going forward.

If any businesses want to be involved in future events or if any St Gregory’s parents wish to join the PTFA in whatever capacity they can contact Tracy O’Brien via the school.