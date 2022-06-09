Platinum Jubilee medals presented to Margate RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew

Eighteen members of Margate RNLI’s lifeboat crew have been presented with medals commemorating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Across the RNLI, 4,500 volunteers and frontline staff have been awarded the special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemorative medal and yesterday evening (June 8) the usual Wednesday evening training session for Margate’s volunteer lifeboat crew started with the presentation of the medals to many of the recipients by Allen Head, Area Lifesaving Manager, RNLI.

The 18 volunteers honoured have served a combined total of 334 years in the cause of saving lives at sea ranging individually from five to 55 years.

The recipients had to have served for at least five years as of 6 February 2022 and the 18 honoured are: Andy Welch (B class crew), Brian Sharp (Station Honorary Chaplain – retired), Christian Wright (Deputy Launching Authority), Christopher Andrews (launch vehicle driver), Connor Edwards (B class helm and mechanic, D class helm and lead), Christopher Snelson (B class crew, D class helm), Derek Amas (Lifeboat Operations Manager), Keith Patrick (B class helm and training support), Grant Welch (D class helm, B class crew), Guy Addington (B class helm and lead and D class helm), Joel Goodwin (shore crew), Lynn Cox (B class crew and first aid lead), Peter Barker (Lifeboat Press Officer), Phillip Gore (shore crew), Robert Dickerson (launch vehicle driver), Robert Stringer (launch vehicle driver), Stuart Cattell (B class and D class crew), Sam Peterkin (B class and D class crew and safety rep).

Mark Dowie, RNLI Chief Executive, said: “My congratulations and thanks go to all the recipients and our thousands of other volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to deliver our essential lifesaving services.”