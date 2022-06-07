Ramsgate Tunnels to host model railway exhibition

Ramsgate Tunnels will once again resound to the sound of trains, but not those leviathans of a bygone age that bought hordes of holidaymakers through the Victorian Tunnel to Ramsgate’s sands.

This time they will be miniature replicas showing life in a small scale as the proud model makers display 12 layouts ranging from The Docklands Light Railway to sleepy branch lines in the Kentish countryside. There’s a rumour that even a model Thomas may appear with some of his friends from Sodor.

The model railway exhibition takes place on Saturday, June 18. Entrance to the exhibition in the Tunnels is free and will be open from 10am to 4pm. There will also be a chance to buy railway souvenirs or even bag a bargain or two from the sales stands. And of course, the famous ‘Tunnels Teas’ will be open for cake and coffee.

There will also be two special railway tunnel tours allowing those taking part to follow the route of the Ramsgate Tunnel Railway as far as the blocked portal that once allowed the electric trains to reach Hereson Road.

Tickets for these special railway tours and the normal explorer tours of the famous wartime air raid tunnels are available to book and buy from www.ramsgatetunnels.org