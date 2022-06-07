Thousands of razor clam shells washed ashore between Sandwich and Pegwell bays

Thousands of razor clam shells have washed ashore from Sandwich Bay to Pegwell.

Thanet Coastal Warden Tony Ovenden came across the marine creatures this morning (June 7) and says the discovery indicates a mass death.

Tony said: “The area I looked at today was the northern end of Sandwich Bay into Pegwell Bay. I have no idea how many shells are ashore towards Deal. We could be looking at hundreds of thousands from Deal to Pegwell Bay.

“The shells are sparse in some places and denser in the cusps in the shingle. I have taken a GPS reading from where I started and finished short of the nature reserve boundary.”

Razor shells or razor clams have long, narrow clam shells. They are a burrowing species and live buried in the sand around the low tide mark and on the seabed out to around 60m deep.

They dig themselves into the sand using their strong muscular “foot”. Razor clams filter feed on plankton and detritus and quite often, the 2 small siphons are all that is visible.

After storms, huge numbers of razor clam shells often wash up on beaches. In Scotland, they are called spoots – named after the jet of water they shoot out when burrowing at low tide.

Razor clams, of which there are three species, have a lifespan of some ten years.

It is reported that mass deaths have been attributed to storms and “adverse environmental conditions.”