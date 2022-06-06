Stories and portraits recorded for Your Jubilee Broadstairs project

Almost 450 local people aged from 9 months to 90 years old shared their ‘Coronation and Jubilee stories’ and had their portraits taken at the special, celebration of community event on Friday (June 3) at Pierremont Hall in Broadstairs.

Specialist memory capture CIC ‘Pavement Pounders’ collected a range of stories from local people around their memories and experiences, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee event. The event was organised and hosted by Broadstairs Town Team.

Broadstairs’ photographer Carlos Dominguez took portraits in front of a specially designed backdrop, part of a competition won by local Schoolgirl Effie Reynolds. The centre piece of the portraits was a gold throne, borrowed for the day from local hairdresser ‘Cuts Inc’. A Jubilee dressing up box and a ‘family’ of corgis donated by Keel Toys meant everyone could feel like a King or Queen for a day!

All participants will receive either a digital version or printed copy of their special portrait as part of the project.

Kerry Millett, from the Town Team, said: “It was a great event and a lovely way for so many members of our community as families, businesses or volunteer groups to come together to celebrate our town and take a real ‘snapshot’ of what we look and sound like in 2022.”

A special, free afternoon tea was served, in the craft tent people made their own crowns to wear and many younger participants took advantage of the free Jubilee facepainting.

The unique archive of images and recollections will form part of a digital archive for the town, for this and future generations to enjoy. The oral history element was a pilot for part of a planned longer term project to capture stories about other aspects of the town’s history from residents.

There will be ‘The Making of Broadstairs Jubilee Stories film‘ covering the planning, build up and day itself produced and available to view online, and a book of the collective portraits is planned as well as a full exhibition of the prints.

The free event was made possible by sponsorship from: ‘Empowering Communities’ Grant, administered by Asda, ‘Let’s Create Jubilee Fund’, administered by Kent Community Foundation, The ‘Lottery Community Fund, and The Art’s Council Queen’s Jubilee Fund.