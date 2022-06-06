Police dog finds man hiding in bush following police pursuit through Thanet

A police dog helped find a driver who had fled from his vehicle and was found hiding in a bush near the A256 in Eastry after a police pursuit through Thanet.

During the early hours of Monday 30 May, patrols in Margate spotted a motorist who appeared to be driving erratically in Millmead Road. The man is reported to have failed to stop for police and was chased through Thanet. Officers used a stinger to bring the car to a stop on the A256 near to Ash Road but the man then fled.

An area search was carried out with the help of PD Ciara, who led her handler to a bush. She found a man hiding from patrols, who is believed to have been the driver.

The 24-year-old from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. He was further arrested for suspected drug driving after failing a road side drugs test for cocaine.

The man has since been released from custody whilst officers continue to investigate.