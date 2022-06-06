Charter Trustees to discuss retaining Sam Mendes movie lighting wires on Margate seafront

Margate Charter Trustees are due to make a decision on whether to keep some of the wiring and sockets installed on the seafront by the Empire of Light film company.

Neal Street Productions gifted the festoon lighting used during the shoot of the Sam Mendes movie to Thanet council but the authority said issues with the lights, including a manufacturing fault and the inability to dim them, meant they were not kept in place.

However, the charter trustees are meeting tomorrow (June 7) to discuss keeping some of the film set catenary wires, and lamppost electricity sockets installed by the film company. The film company has continued its offer to hand over the assets for free.

The Charter Trustees believe they will be very useful in order to install future festoon lighting or wrap around lamppost lighting along the seafront.

Today the catenary wires from Turner Contemporary to the clock tower will be removed. The Charter Trustees have not asked the film company to delay this, because Kent County Council has highlighted individual areas which are at risk of damaging the lampposts at high winds.

The film company has agreed to delay the decision to remove the wires from Nayland Rock to the clocktower until after the meeting tomorrow, so the Charter Trustees can decide whether these wires should be kept.

The Charter Trustees are asking residents of Margate to sign up for a vote on a Margate Town Council. They say a Town Council is best placed to manage the assets in the long term.

Sign at: https://margatetowncouncil.co.uk/