Photos: Jubilee street party fun in Thanet

Flags, crowns, Kings and Queens could be seen across Thanet as Platinum Jubilee street parties were held over the four day weekend.

There were cakes, bunting, royal-themed cut outs and lots of fun as residents marked the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

At Ocean Swell home in Westgate there was music by Jon Beetham, a cream tea and garden party and fun for residents, families and staff.

In Winstanley Crescent, Ramsgate, ‘royal carriages’ and cut out figures were amongst the fun while in Percy Road, Broadstairs, neighbours gathered for a celebration to mark the event.

In Swinburne Avenue, Broadstairs, a party was organised by residents Pauline Lemon and Julie Warner.

Pauline said: “ The party started at 1pm with the whole street involved, we had DJ Greg Ward and Tania’s Ice Cream Van. There were prizes for the best dressed house and the best costumes, face painting and crown making. Over 250 people attended, it was a truly traditional street party with lots of memories made.”

Fun was also had at a party in Rosedale Road and numerous streets across the district.

Cub Scouts and Beaver Scouts of 1st Westgate-on-Sea were on camp and celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee with a visit from ‘Her Majesty’ – a cardboard cut out – and the young people choosing at random a celebrity to take to the Jubilee tea party and summer fete.