Prentis greengrocer in Ramsgate reopens doors due to customer demand

Prentis Greengrocers in Ramsgate is back open due to customer demand.

The King Street shop closed in May after more than a decade of serving customers at the site, including during the pandemic supplying customers at the store and with deliveries.

The closure was a blow to the town which lost JC Rook’s earlier this year and previously the former Bartlett and White/Paynes fruit and veg shop.

Prentis is run by John Prentis Snr who had closed the site due to a combination of not being able to compete with supermarket prices and the need to cut back his hours

But the shop is now open again after calls for its service to return to the town.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 1pm.