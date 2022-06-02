Invite to join the Broadstairs Folk Week volunteers

Broadstairs Folk Week is back this Summer – and the Grand Parade is returning.

The parade will take place on Saturday 6 August from 5.30pm down the High Street in a colourful, noisy, jolly display of festival fun. There will also be the popular craft and music fair in Victoria Gardens on the from August 6-12,10am -9pm daily.

The fair will have a selection of local and visiting crafters as well as The Festival Jack Hamilton bar, run by Folk Week volunteers and sponsored by Shepherd Neame.

These will be staged alongside the numerous goigs, concerts and family events.

The wheels of Folk Week, which is a registered charity, are kept turning by the brilliant volunteers.

More than 200 people give up their time to help create the event and organisers would love to hear from more people who would like to get involved..

You can be anything from 18 to 75 – and the mix of the generations is one of the great strengths of the festival. If you have any special skills, such as technical, stage management, salesperson or just all-round practical genius – the more organisers know the better they can place you somewhere useful.

Organiser Jo Tuffs said: “Volunteers fulfil a huge range of tasks – minibus drivers, fundraising with the collecting tins, stewarding at events, selling tickets in the Box Office, lottery tickets or merchandise at the craft fair, serving drinks at the Jack Hamilton Festival Bar, welcoming people to the Folk Week campsite, setting up PA for bands – there’s a very long list!”

In return for 35 hours a week volunteers can explore all the events with a festival week ticket and there is free camping.

Many firm, lifelong friendships have been forged between volunteers during Broadstairs Folk Week ansd some volunteers have been coming back every year for decades!

How do I join?

Visit the Folk Week website – www.broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk and check into the online portal where you can fill in the form. Or email info@broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk or call on 01843 604080 to be sent a form.