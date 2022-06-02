RNLI Margate volunteer and water safety lead officer Guy Addington named in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteer and staff member Guy Addington, from Margate, has been recognised in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honours for his role in helping the charity save lives at sea.

Guy is awarded The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his extraordinary contributions and service to people across Kent and the country.

An RNLI Water Safety Lead in the South East and a volunteer helm at RNLI Margate Lifeboat Station, Guy Addington has done vital work and made a significant difference in Kent’s community and the charity that saves lives at sea.

Guy joined the RNLI in 1994 as soon as he turned 17, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Now, 27 years later, he has been awarded MBE in recognition of his efforts in saving lives at sea as both a crew member and in his staff role as water safety lead for the southeast.

Talking about his honorary title, Guy said: ‘It is difficult to find words to express just how delighted and proud I am to have been considered for this accolade. I am lucky to be able to work every day towards a cause for which I feel so much interest and passion.

“I am also extremely lucky to have been able to work with some of the most amazing people there are. Indeed, little that I have achieved would have been possible without the camaraderie, support, and wise counsel from many volunteer and staff colleagues from the organisation and beyond.

“My strongest acknowledgement is reserved for my family, particularly, my wife. It is their support and commitment that has afforded me the freedom and time to be so involved for so long with the RNLI.”

As a volunteer lifeboat crew member for more than a quarter of a century, he has launched 326 times on service, 320 times on exercise, aided 378 people and helped to save 13 lives.

As a member of the RNLI’s water safety team, Guy has made incredible contributions to the charity’s lifesaving work, being involved in, or leading programmes that have prevented lives being lost in and around water.

One such project is the RNLI ‘Waterside Responder’ scheme that teaches bar and restaurant staff life-saving skills which could save the life of someone in difficulty in the water. The programme has proven a success and is being delivered to waterside venues in partnership with several Fire and Rescue Emergency Services across the UK.

Over the years, Guy has also led or took part in the set-up of various Water Safety focused forums and groups. In 2019, the Port of London Authority (PLA), the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), London Fire Brigade (LFB), Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) came together to produce a Drowning Prevention Strategy for the tidal Thames, of which Guy was one of the main authors. The HRH The Duke of Cambridge has backed the campaign that continues to provide guidance for targeted water safety work across London.

“It is my birthday this weekend, as well as being the Platinum Jubilee, so it is going to be pretty special,’ Guy added. ‘I’ll be relieved because I’ll be able to tell my mum at last.”

Fundraiser

Guy’s passion for the prevention of drowning and sea pollution in the Thanet area has challenged him to brave icy outdoors showers every day for a year, not only to bring awareness about these issues but also to raise funds to support the charity’s work around the coast of the UK and Ireland.

Guy has been doing the challenge since since September 2021 and aims to raise £10,000.

Find Guy’s fundraising page here

RNLI

For more information on how to volunteer for the RNLI, go to RNLI.org/support-us/volunteer

To donate to the RNLI, go to RNLI.org/GoDonate