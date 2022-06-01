Shoppers surprised by fantastic East Kent Mencap flashmob in Ramsgate

Shoppers in Ramsgate town centre were treated to a surprise Flashmob today (June 1) to mark the start of the Jubilee celebrations.

A group from East Kent Mencap performed alongside drag artists from Margate Pride to a track by Queen.

The flashmob was part of East Kent Mencap’s Jubilee project to inspire people with a learning disability to connect with their creativity, working alongside professional artists. Members of Margate Pride ran three workshops with EKM in Ramsgate, learning the choreography and practising their moves.

The project was funded by Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund, coordinated by Kent Community Foundation.

Performers donned yellow bandanas, fake moustaches, sunglasses and glittery jackets as a homage to Freddie Mercury and performed to a mash up of ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’. As the crowds gathered, EKM members handed out Union Jack flags and hats and encouraged people to sing along.

Mayor of Ramsgate, Councillor Raushan Ara, came by to watch and congratulated the group on their wonderful show.

Fundraising manager Jane Brooke said: “The project was hugely successful. Many of our members enjoy performing and this was a great opportunity to showcase their talents and enthusiasm. Margate Pride was so much fun to work with and really inspired everyone to put on a fantastic performance.”