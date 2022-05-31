A hive of activity and crafting at Arts in Ramsgate

Arts in Ramsgate is settling into its new High Street home and is running a range of workshops for the community.

The not for profit arts community centre was established in 2016 and had been operating from Harbour Street.

This year AiR moved to the new town centre premises and is a hive of activity offering low -or no- cost sessions and a platform for art to be displayed.

This week AiR is running free half term jubilee workshops with the Ramsgate Town Team / Town Council, Monday to Thursday, noon-5pm.

This Friday participants will meet at the venue at 2pm ready for the jubilee parade. Workshops this week are with Teresa Askew, Fiona Pearse of Ramsgate Carnival, and Carson Parkin Fairley as well as new AiR manager Jemma Cullen who took over from Madeline Wright when she retired.

One of the sessions based at AiR is Rosie’s Craft Club, set up by Ramsgate resident Christine McColm and friend Anne Groome.

The club, which runs on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm, has around 10 to 12 regulars who try out a range of crafting skills.

Christine started crafting at home around three years ago, making cards and items for family and friends.

She said: “My health started deteriorating and I was medically retired from work. It got me down, I couldn’t do anything or go anywhere and all my friends were at work.

“But I reconnected with a friend who also can’t work due to her health and that helped us both.

“I wanted to do craft fairs but couldn’t manage the lifting and carrying and the same with craft parties. Then I thought I could do craft lessons for adults.”

Christine found AiR and they agreed to host the sessions.

Christine said: “The idea wasn’t about making money. It was for me and Anne to have something to do and for like-minded people to come and learn what we have to offer.”

Rosie’s Craft Club has been running for six weeks and is able to welcome more participants. The sessions are £3pp with varying costs from 80p to £2 for materials.

Christine said: “People can just come along, all are welcome to see what we are doing, have a chat and a cup of tea and do some crafting.

Rosie’s Craft Club resumes on June 16. Drop in or call Christine on 07773528829.

Summer sessions on offer at AiR:

Tuesday

Experience clay: Join Mike to make your own clay creation. Your piece will be fired and glazed ready for you to use or gift. Relax and have a chat whilst you get your hands dirty.

Watercolour drop-in: Join Barry for this untutored session. Feel free to bring along your own projects to progress in the bright and friendly workshop. Materials and chats provided.

Finley & Josh’s beyond fabulous walking club: This is a free social get together for people aged 18 to 30 years. It is LGBTQ+ and neurodiversity friendly. Meet up on Tues 14 June at 4.30pm to have a chat and plan a fabulous walk, the walk itself will happen on a different day, you’ll decide when at this meeting.

Wednesday

Jewellery making: You will learn all the basics with Sophie; materials, stringing, beading, looping, macrame, and chainmaille. Each class will see you take away a finished object ready to wear or to gift.

Ted’s model making club: Planes, trains or automobiles, whatever your passion bring your kit and get stuck in with lifelong enthusiast Ted, share hints and tips over a cuppa.

Thursday

Collage workshop: Think you’re not an artist? Think again! Drop in and discover just how satisfying and relaxing collaging can be.

Rosie’s craft: Christine and Anne bring this new craft session to AiR, it’s your chance to learn skills from these two experienced crafters. Make a card, box or bookmark with a pre-made kit, add your own twist.

Open Fridays at AiR

Fridays are ‘open day’ at Arts in Ramsgate. Relax, have a chat, cup of tea, and work on your own project. The team can provide you with a fun project to work on. Jemma will be on hand for chats and tea making duty.

To book your place get in touch

Email: office@artsinramsgate.org.uk

Call: 07450 916558

Find AiR on facebook here

Suggested donation for each session and pay what you can. Nobody turned away for lack of funds

AiR is also interested in working with artists and would like more volunteers. The venue, at 46 High Street is also available for hire for gallery space, shoots or events.