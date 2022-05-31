Thanet hospice wellbeing team helps patients celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The team at Pilgrims Hospice Thanet has been busy getting ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Patients have designed custom pieces of art using the Queen’s famous silhouette as inspiration; drawing on different artistic techniques and styles, the team curated a unique collection to display in the Therapy Centre at the Thanet hospice.

The art has been made during Time to Create sessions, run by the Wellbeing team, which offer patients an opportunity to express themselves through arts and crafts activities in a group setting. This can help with the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges they may face after a diagnosis and referral to hospice care.

Janis, a patient at Thanet hospice, shared what she has enjoyed about the project, saying:“The Queen has been a constant and stabilizing presence for the country through so much adversity. It has been fun painting her.”

Wellbeing practitioner Billy Williams said: “Working on such an iconic and world-famous image has been so much fun. Celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee is something that brings the whole country together; everyone at the hospice has been admiring the finished pieces, which we’ve displayed throughout the Therapy Centre.

“Time to Create sessions are a great way for patients to improve their overall wellbeing, meet people going through similar experiences and unwind in a calm and friendly environment. The group has really enjoyed working on these pieces; patients have experienced reduced anxiety and stress, and been able to focus on something positive.”

Wellbeing at Pilgrims is an essential part of the holistic care provided by the charity; mental health and wellbeing are vital in helping patients to live well, cultivate a positive mental attitude and develop a sense of purpose.

Pilgrims’ Wellbeing team offer a variety of both patient and carer-focused support, including art-based therapeutic activities like Time to Create and walking groups for carers. They work alongside the wider therapies team to ensure a holistic and person-centred approach is taken when supporting patients, carers and families.

Find out more about Pilgrims’ Wellbeing services at pilgrimshospices.org/wellbeing.

Pilgrims Hospices cares for thousands of local people each year, free of charge, during the most challenging time in their lives. They offer care and support in people’s own homes, in the community and in their inpatient units as well as running a 24-hour advice line.