Platinum Jubilee: Picnic, music and an award at Ellington Infant School

The children, families and staff of Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate came together today (May 27) to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ellington held a whole school picnic event, inviting families in to celebrate such a special national occasion. The event was planned almost entirely by the Ellington School Council, made up of democratically elected children from each class in the school.

Dressed in red, white and blue, the children enjoyed spending time with their loved ones and their friends, and took part in various activities including decorating biscuits, a royalty-themed scavenger hunt and making corgi masks. There was an excellent live musical accompaniment to the event, with a local musician playing popular songs from across the decades of the Queen’s reign.

The school was fortunate to be the recipient of a very generous donation of food from the local Tesco store, which went down very well with those in attendance.

As a special addition, the school was also visited by Helen Spencer from the organisation Historic England. She came to present a Heritage Award to the school, for their commitment to the local community, involving projects on Ellington Park and Ramsgate Harbour.

The afternoon ended with a rousing performance of the national anthem.

Headteacher Adnan Ahmet said: “Once again, it has been incredible to see almost our entire school community turn out for this special event. The weather was perfect and made for an enjoyable afternoon for everyone involved.

“It is great to be recognised by Historic England for the work the school has been doing in the local area, and even better for all of our families to be here to witness the award being given to us.

“I need to congratulate our dedicated school council for all the work they put into planning the event, and also Mrs Chidwick-Day for all of her efforts in supporting the planning of the event and organisation on the day. As always, thank you to all of our families who came out to support the event.”