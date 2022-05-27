Emergency crews attend flat blaze in Cliftonville

Four fire engines, police and paramedics have attended a flat blaze in Cliftonville.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a flat in Sandhurst Place at 6.30pm.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the flames. Firefighters also used a smoke curtain to stop the fire from spreading.

A Kent Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “One man was treated by crews for suspected smoke inhalation, before being passed into the care of SECAmb.”

Officers from Kent Police also attended and assisted with closing off the area at Trinity Square to Northdown Road. It is understood residents from the block were evacuated while crews dealt with the incident.

Fire crews finished at the scene at 7.50pm

Kent Fire and Rescue Service says the cause is yet to be established.

Kent Police said: “Kent Police attended Sandhurst Place in Margate to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in a property.”

The Kent air ambulance also landed but it is not yet confirmed whether this was for the same incident.

Kent Police said an update may be issued tomorrow.