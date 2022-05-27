Platinum Jubilee: Costumes, parade and party at St Lawrence College

Children from Nursery to Year 6 joined together with their teachers and families at St Lawrence College in Ramsgate today (May 27) for the most significant event of the year – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party.

The celebration followed weeks of learning about the history of the Queen and her lifetime of service.

Junior School Head Teacher Ellen Rowe, said: “Bringing our whole school community together on this momentous occasion has been a real joy for everyone. I am very proud of the way our children have embraced their historical learning and bought it to life today to celebrate the exceptional service of the Queen.”

Each year group was assigned a decade of the Queen’s reign to research, dating back to the 1950s. Parents and carers supported their learning by providing authentic costumes from each decade, 70s flares and 80s neon tracksuits were some of the outfits on display.

There were also dedicated art classes with children creating inspirational images of the Queen which formed a gallery at the event.

Year 6 Teacher Chris Brown, said: “Pupils across the school have been learning about The Royal Family Tree and studying the great social changes that have accompanied the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, such as the changes in entertainment, women’s rights and transport. As this is such a historic occasion, for a monarch to be ruling for so long, we just had to celebrate it.”

The Platinum Jubilee celebration began with a colourful carnival parade of children in costumes from each decade of the Queen’s reign with coordinated dance routines accompanying music of the period.

There was a royal procession down the specially created mall, led by St Lawrence College’s Queen for the day, Year 6 pupil, Lara Curtis, and members of the royal family and her guards. Everyone sang the national anthem; a wonderful tribute to acknowledge the significance of this important milestone in history.

A Jubilee party was enjoyed by all 400 attendees. Finally, to end the party children, staff, and parents showed off their dance moves to each decade’s big hits.