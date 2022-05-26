RNLI Lifeguards get set to patrol 10 Thanet beaches during Jubilee/half-term holiday

RNLI lifeguards return to watch over beaches in Thanet and other Kent locations ahead of the half-term/Jubilee holiday.

The charity’s lifeguards, in partnership with Thanet District Council, will be operating daily safety patrols from 10am to 6pm, starting on Saturday (May 28),and throughout the half-term holiday that ends on Friday 3 June.

Last year, almost half a million visitors enjoyed the beautiful beaches in Thanet with RNLI lifeguards there attending 511 incidents and saving 4 lives.

The lifeguarded Thanet beaches where members of the public are encouraged to swim over the half-term holiday from 10am until 6pm are:

West Bay

Minnis Bay

St Mildred’s

Westbrook Bay

Margate Main

Botany Bay

Joss Bay

Stone Bay

Broadstairs/Viking Bay

Ramsgate

For those heading to the beach this half-term, the RNLI’s top five safety tips are:

Swim at a lifeguarded beach, between the red and yellow flags Never use inflatables in strong winds or rough seas Check tide times before you go If you get into trouble, stick your hand in the air and shout for help If you see someone else in trouble, tell a lifeguard as soon as you can. If you can’t see a lifeguard, call 999 or 112 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.

Although the weather is getting warmer, the water temperature is still cold and can seriously affect your physical response. If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, try to keep calm and not panic or fight against any currents.

If you’re able to do so, lean back and extend your arms and legs to keep your mouth and nose out of the water. Float until you can control your breathing which should only take around one minute. Then call for help and raise your hand to attract attention or try to swim to safety.

RNLI lifeguards have all undergone comprehensive training and passed rigorous fitness tests to ensure that they are ready for a busy season ahead. 95% of the lifeguards’ role is preventative, and the teams will be on hand to offer friendly safety advice to visitors.

Charlie Frame, Lead RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor in Kent, said: “The charity’s lifeguards in Thanet and Swale spend a great deal of time developing their lifesaving and first aid skills to help visitors enjoy their time on the beach. We have worked closely with partners and local communities to make sure the beaches and lifeguard units are ready and equipped for the 2022 season.

“Our teams are there to offer extra peace of mind to beachgoers so they can have a great day out in the sunshine. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling 12 beaches during the half-term holiday and are available to help anyone who gets into trouble.”

Cllr Reece Pugh, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Thanet District Council, said: “We welcome the return of RNLI lifeguards to our most popular bays this weekend, in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the school half term holiday.

“Visitors to our coastline should always remember to plan ahead and, where possible, visit lifeguarded beaches if they plan to go in the water. At beaches which do not currently have a lifeguard, people should always follow the RNLI’s water safety guidance.

“In addition, we would remind everyone to park responsibly and remember to use the litter and recycling bins provided.”

To find your nearest lifeguarded beach visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguardedbeaches

To find out more information about how to float and what to do if you find yourself caught in cold water visit https://rnli.org/safety/float