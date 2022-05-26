Ace Cafe London cancels its official 2022 Margate Meltdown

The official Ace Cafe Margate Meltdown scheduled for June 2 has been cancelled again.

An announcement has been posted to the Ace Cafe London facebook page to say: “Margate Meltdown is unable to go ahead this year as planned as Ace Cafe London were unable to secure the required road closures within the specified time limit.

“We can only apologise – and look forward to instead seeing you at the Ace for the Queens 70th Jubilee Celebration.”

It’s understood a form needed for the road closure was not submitted in time.

In 2020 and 2021 the event was cancelled due to the covid pandemic. However, that did not stop bikers from taking the annual run out to Thanet last year with hundreds of motorbikes arriving on the seafront.

The Meltdown is the most recently established event of the Ace Café, as thousands of riders make the pilgrimage to park up and hang out at the Harbour Arm and along the Piazza.

It’s likely bikers will again make the run to Thanet despite Ace Cafe London cancelling.