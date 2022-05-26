Invite to join return to netball sessions

Love netball and want to start playing again?

J&L Netball is running sessions for people who would like to get back into the game.

Sessions are run by qualified coaches from J & L Netball Club in conjunction with The Thanet & District Netball League and are fun and for all ages and abilities.

For players who want to take it a step further J&L can guide you into the Thanet & District

Netball League, where you can be a floater, join a team, train to be an umpire or even start your own team.

J&L runs term time only on Tuesdays from 6pm-7pm at King Ethelbert’s School in Birchington.

Find J&L on facebook and drop them a message for more information. Numbers are limited and you will need to book.