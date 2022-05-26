Art, chefs, clubs and doggie ice cream on menu at The Hut Stone Bay

Take a shipping container on Stone Bay beach, bring in a talented artist and chefs and add a host of planned activities for everyone from children to dog walkers and you have the perfect ingredients for The Hut Stone Bay.

The venture is being revamped by Danny Mantilo – co-owner of the Ring Ring Ice Cream phonebox outside Ramsgate’s Wetherspoon- and wife Evie who runs holistic business Sea Spirit and Stones.

The Hut ‘hub’ will have kitchen pop-ups, beginning with CDS Jerk Kitchen – and feature private dining on the beach with chef Joe Hill, from The Table in Broadstairs.

There are also plans to hold children’s crabbing clubs and serve up doggie ice cream for those walking their four-legged pals.

Danny and Evie, who live in Broadstairs with their two children and two dogs, also want local groups to get involved with activities.

Danny said: “It is a community based hub for everyone to enjoy. We will have lots of talented people with the pop-up kitchens, chef Joe Hill for private dining on the beach and small gatherings, and a kids crabbing club.

“We would be very happy for anyone who runs classes, such as fitness, to come and join us. We want to keep everything local, all our produce is local and we want local clubs too.

“The container has been here for years so we have joined forces and are revamping and rebranding what is already there and adding some fresh ideas.“

Margate artist Charlie Evaristo-Boyce has designed and painted the exterior container art.

Danny said: “Evie does holistic therapies and has an amazing women’s circle and will do these events on the beach. We opened Ring Ring Ice Cream so we love fun and quirky things and what could be better than a shipping container!”

The Hut Stone Bay will be open Thursdays-Sundays 8am to 5pm and every day in the summer holidays.Food offering will include bacon sandwiches, smoothies, cakes, teas and coffees and vegan and vegetarian options.

The Hut will open tomorrow (May 27) from 10am.