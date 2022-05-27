21 things to see and do in Thanet (May 28-29)

Saturday, May 28

RAF Manston History Museum re-enactment weekend

May 28 and May 29 10am to 4pm.

Experience a bit of history with the re-enactment event. Re-enactors, military vehicles, dioramas and munitions from various points in history will be on display for you to get involved with. A great day out for all the family.

Car parking:

Family £15 (2 adults & up to 4 children)

Adults £5

Concessions £4

Children £2.50

Includes entry to the event and the RAF Manston History Museum.

Annual passes available from the Museum shop.

Hot & cold food & drinks available at the NAAFI Café.

www.rafmanston.co.uk

Winging It – Aerobatics and Obstacles (May 28 and 29 and June 2- 5)

Powell-Cotton Museum, Quex House and Gardens, 11am to 4pm

Take on aerobatics and obstacles flight challenges

Make an animal glider and see if you can:

Fly it through the hoops and score 500 points.

Land it on the landing pad.

See how far it can glide.

All activities are included in the standard admission price of £2.50pp

Nightwonders, An exhibition of paintings by Tom Banks

The Lido Stores, Ethelbert Terrace, Cliftonville

Now until Sunday 5 June.

The Lido Stores present Nightwonders, an exhibition of new paintings by St Leonards based artist, Tom Banks.

The paintings in Nightwonders meet both of Mark Fisher’s definitions of weird and eerie. ‘Weird’ being the presence of thing that should not be present and ‘eerie’ being the absence of a thing that should. .

Tom’s inspiration for this collection of work comes from ‘Nightwalking: a nocturnal history of London’ by Matthew Beaumont, of which he quotes:

Tom has a BA in Fine Art from Kingston University, he has had multiple solo exhibitions around the South Coast and exhibited extensively throughout the UK. He won the Beep Wales International Painting prize in 2018 and has been selected for open calls including the Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne (2018, 2015, 2014 and 2012) and 20 Painters at Phoenix Art Gallery, Brighton 2014.

Outdoor cinema

Disney’s Encanto at Hartsdown Park, the home of Margate Football Club.

Animation, catchy songs and a heartwarming message, Encanto is an incredible spectacle that many are calling Disney’s best movie of modern times.

Gates open 7.30pm, film starts shortly after sunset.

Plus music to enjoy before the movie with a soundtrack of specially curated songs.

Bring a blanket or camping chair and watch Encanto on a giant cinema screen!

Film certificate PG. Hot food, snacks and a bar will be available on-site. Picnics welcome. Alcohol must be purchased onsite only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For full event info and tickets go to: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/hartsdown-park

Thanets Spring Baby and Children’s Market

The Centre,, Alpha Road,, Birchington,, 10am to noon

More than 20 stalls bursting with top quality like new and new baby and children’s items from birth to 12yrs. Plus a small selection of unique businesses in the baby & children’s industry showcasing and selling their products & services all under one roof! Great brands at up to 90% off the full retail price!

£1 entry per adult, kids under 16 free

No Mow May Open Day

Knockholt Road, Margate, 10.30am

Together with Northdown & Palm Bay Community Group and Friends of Botany Bay & Kingsgate (FoBB) Cliftonville East councillors hosting a morning at Knockholt Road wild flower meadow.

They’ll be demonstrating how you can build on the success of no mow May by creating a year round wild flower meadow in your garden that not only benefits pollinators but can also look fantastic if done correctly.

Creating a wildflower meadow doesn’t mean your garden will look scruffy, quite the reverse! They will be explaining the process towards converting some of your green space to wild flower meadow with expert advice on the tools and costs involved – which are surprisingly minimal.

Meeting at Knockholt Road, CT9 3HP at 10:30am where FoBB are in the process transitioning a former neglected scrubland into a beautiful wild flower meadow.

Margate Tech Club at The Margate School

A free drop-in session to explore and play with tech. Open 10am-12pm

Margate Tech Club is a free drop-in within a safe and welcoming space where you and your family can explore and play with tech, under the supervision and guidance of helpful experts.

The Tech Club includes a workshop activity, which you can sign up for on the day. Please bring along a laptop if you have one.

Margate Tech Club is free to attend but asks for donations in order to keep future Tech Clubs running.

Adults Soft Play

Under 1 Roof Thanet, Pysons Road, Broadstairs, 7.30pm-11pm

Tickets · £16.70 at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/adults-soft-play-under-1-roof-thanet-tickets-329770541567

Featuring prizes, dancing, speciality cocktails, 90’s music, vodka slushies, soft play and join us for an all new experience.

Deep State at Ramsgate Music Hall

9pm-3am

A night of progressive house classics, old and new, tribal beats, breaks and techno, taking you on a journey back to the glory days of the proggy house scene.

Tickets at www.ramsgatemusichall.com/tc-events/deep-state-may-2022

Broadstairs Bandstand

Two’s Company 2.30pm-4pm

Palace Cinema

Top Gun: Maverick 12A

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself back in the hot seat after 30 years and facing an impossible mission. Thrilling stuff.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in what may well be an impossible mission demanding all his skill and resolve.

Friday 27 May 7.30pm

Saturday 28 May 4pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 29 May 4pm and 7pm

More screenings up to June 9 on the website at https://thepalacecinema.co.uk/whats-on/

Thanet Schools Young Artist’s Festival 2022

The Margate School in the High Street.

More than 600 paintings by children and staff from 35 isle schools and colleges are now on display in Margate.

Margate Rotary presents the Thanet Schools Young Artist’s Festival 2022. The exhibition can be viewed from now until Sunday, June 5. The prize presentation will be on Saturday, June 4 from 10am.

Viewing times weekdays 10am to 5.30pm. Weekends 10am to 4.30 pm.

Sunday, May 29

Cliftonville Farmers Market

Walpole Bay Lawns, behind the Walpole Bay Hotel, from 10am – 1pm. The market is held on the last Sunday of the month.

Browse 37 stalls. They will be selling, strawberries, raspberries, apples, fruit crumbles, juices, eggs, honey, duck eggs, wild game, meat, olives, oils, vinegars, sun dried tomatoes, Kentish cheeses, cookies, Ukraine bakes, coffee beans, fermented food, Irish bakes, sausages, bacon, vegan cakes, bread, flans, pies, doughnuts, pizzas, fresh fish, shellfish, cakes, shortbread, vegan quiches, vegan salads, kimchi, Persian pickles, Persian jams, vegan bakes, handmade chocolates, chilli jams, preserves, fruit jams, handmade ice cream & sorbets, eco friendly goods, hanging baskets, outdoor plants, indoor plants, succulents, cacti, seasonal veg, asparagus, tray bakes, dog treats, fresh flowers, hot drinks, Kentish grown saffron, healthy juices and more.

Sam will be there for sharpening needs, garden tools, knives etc.,

Outdoor cinema

Outdoor cinema experience at Hartsdown Park with a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8pm.

Let’s do the time warp again! In this cult classic, a flat tyre leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night. They experience strange incidents when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), an eccentric transvestite.

Gates open 8pm, film starts shortly after sunset.

Plus music to enjoy before the movie with a soundtrack of specially curated songs.

Bring a blanket or camping chair and watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show on a giant cinema screen under the stars!

Film certificate 15. Hot food, snacks and a bar will be available on-site. Picnics welcome. No glass and alcohol must be purchased on-site only.Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Standard Ticket – £14.50, bring your own blanket or camping chair.

Book now

Jubilee Canvas Painting

Make some Jubilee art at Hornby Hobbies Café, 10:30am – 2pm, £5pp

Get a small square canvas and pick some Jubilee stencils to paint your artwork onto the canvas and take it home with you!

Stretched Lips – LEGS ELEVEN

The Albion Rooms, Eastern Esplanade, from 7.30pm

Margate’s Punkest Poetry gig with Suzanne French and Sonja Biggs, Andrew Gibson, Steve Gifford and Genevieve Pepper- Hosted by Dean Stalham. Entry is free.

Broadstairs Bandstand

The Accidents, 2,30pm to 4pm

The Oval Bandstand, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville

The Zac Schulze Gang performing as part of the Oval Summer Sundays concert season.

The Zac Schulze Gang perform a mixture of up-tempo blues, rock and pop originals and covers ranging from the 50s to present.

Doors/Bar 1-5PM, Concert 2-4pm.

The Oval Bar will be serving a wide range of drinks – do not bring your own alcohol into the licensed venue – and hot drinks, snacks & ice cream are available from The Oval Kiosk.

Dreamland Margate

Dreamland reopens its park for school holidays and weekends from Sunday (May 29), 11am to 6pm.

Rides on offer will include the Waltzer, Whirl Around and Gallopers, alongside last year’s addition – The Ghost Train.

The Dodgem Track with its superfast cars makes a return, alongside Chair-O-Plane and Hurricane Jets, whilst younger riders can enjoy The Austin Cars and Double Decker.

New for 2022 will be the restored vintage Funny Mirrors. The Helter Skelter will also be open.

There will also be new interactive installations, created by local artists and the Roller Disco and retro arcade will also reopen.

The other rides on site are the Scenic Railway,Beehive Coaster, Big Wheel, Tina Turner’s Head and Gallopers.

The park is free to enter and rides are operated on a pay-per-ride basis

Dreamland Heritage Trust

Launch of the Dreamland Heritage Trust’s next instalment of its virtual exhibition.

The Dreamland 100 virtual exhibition showcases the incredible history of the theme park, which has been at the heart of Margate for more than 100 years. Since its opening on 3 July 1920, Dreamland has welcomed visitors from across the world and is one of the oldest theme parks in the UK.

Visitors to the virtual exhibition can navigate through two virtual galleries and a cinema room, and discover the history of this classic theme park using their phones or computer devices.

The Dreamland 100 Exhibition can be accessed by visiting www.dreamlandheritagetrust.org.uk/360/dream100

Red Arrows