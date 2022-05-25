Sponsored: Taking learning to the next level at Broadstairs College

With unparalleled business connections – not least with a top-rated hotel – Broadstairs College is the ideal place to come for a T Level!

The new qualifications are crafted to introduce learners to their careers in the most hands-on way, with a large part of the two-year courses taking the form of work experience.

With 80% of each programme consisting of work experience, T Levels are a perfect choice for anyone wanting to quickly progress into the career of their dreams.

Broadstairs College particularly benefits from cutting-edge facilities and teaching, offering unrivalled access into the worlds of Business, Childcare, and Information Technology.

Applications are now open to anyone interested in joining T Levels in the next academic year, with courses in Management and Administration, Education and Childcare, as well as Digital Production, Design and Development.

The first of these three courses is aided by perhaps one of the finest business associations available in the county; that of The Yarrow Hotel.

The Yarrow is the top-ranked hotel in Kent according to TripAdvisor travellers, so Management and Administration students will get to see not just how to run a business but how to run a leading establishment with bona fide credentials.

With its location directly next to the main Broadstairs College campus, tutors are close by to lend a hand or offer advice. Hundreds of students have enjoyed their time carrying out work experience at The Yarrow, meaning the staff there are dab hands at guiding people early in their careers.

Education and Childcare T Level students have the incredible benefit of work opportunities at the at Broadstairs College Nursery, an Early Years facility available to the public that offers real life experiences ahead of a career in the field.

Students on the course complete over 750 hours of work placement in a range of settings which will help to create an attractive CV to employers. The College work with many local settings to support the T-Level placements, all of which offer something slightly different meaning the students really get a personal, tailored experience.

Digital Production, Design and Development students will have access to the latest technologies, as well as tutors with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Industry-standard software allows students to get to grips with programmes they won’t have used before, and will prove essential when they begin their careers.

With its first cohort of students seeing early success, the Digital Production, Design and Development course is already giving learners the skills needed to immediately join a workplace in such fields as game development, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies.

As part of the wider EKC Group, students also benefit from close ties with Colleges and companies across Kent, meaning T Level students will have more opportunities than otherwise might be available.

For more information on the T Level options available at Broadstairs College, click here.