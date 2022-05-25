Dreamland Heritage Trust celebrates amusement park history with new virtual exhibition

The history and heritage of Dreamland Margate will be celebrated with the launch of the Dreamland Heritage Trust’s next instalment of its virtual exhibition.

The Dreamland 100 virtual exhibition showcases the incredible history of the theme park, which has been at the heart of Margate for more than 100 years. Since its opening on 3 July 1920, Dreamland has welcomed visitors from across the world and is one of the oldest theme parks in the UK.

The launch of the exhibition coincides with the opening of Dreamland on Sunday, May 29 for the summer season.

Visitors to the virtual exhibition can navigate through two virtual galleries and a cinema room, and discover the history of this classic theme park using their phones or computer devices.

The virtual exhibition, which forms part of The Dreamland Heritage Trust and Dreamland Margate’s programme of events designed to celebrate this milestone in the park’s history, has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and developed in collaboration with the creative team at Olby’s Creative hub in Margate.

The Dreamland 100 Exhibition can be accessed by visiting www.dreamlandheritagetrust.org.uk/360/dream100

It follows on from the successful Scenic100 exhibition, launched by the DHT in the summer 2021.

An official 100th anniversary programme of events was unable to take place in 2020 due to the covid pandemic.