All change at the Gate with exits, signings and a new Captain

Changes at Margate Football Club continue following the departure of former manager Jay Saunders earlier this month to take a role with Tonbridge Angels and appointment of Andy Drury to take over the Margate post.

Following Andy’s appointment three new directors were also appointed to the MFC board.

These were current Margate Youth Chairman Dan Winsbury who has been involved with the Youth section for the past four years, and has helped oversee the club grow, with now all mini soccer football played at Hartsdown Park, and nearly 60% of all training sessions now taking place at the club’s home ground.

New Non-Executive Director is Sarah Higgs, who has also been integral in helping build the Youth section to its current size, having been a committee member over the past two and a half years.

Another Non-Executive Director is Ryan Day, who will oversee internal communications and assist alongside the media team.

Then followed the departure of Lloyd Blackman who joined Jay Saunders at Tonbridge Angels to take the Assistant Manager role.

On May 19 the club announced the signing of Taylor Fisher from Sittingbourne. Left-back Fisher joined the ‘Gate having won the Players, Players of the Year, Supporters Player of the Year and Manager’s Player of the Year at the club’s end of season awards night. The 22-year-old has previously played for Dartford FC.

The same day MFC paid tribute after the passing of former President Brian Stout. Brian was a passionate Margate FC fan who devoted much time and love to his beloved club.

MFC said: “Everyone at Margate FC would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and everyone that knew and loved Brian at this very difficult time.

“Brian will always be remembered at the club and fondly missed at Hartsdown Park.”

On May 20 it was announced that Left-Back Joe Anderson was officially retiring from football. Anderson joined the ‘Gate last summer and made 39 appearances for the Blues in the 2021/22 campaign across all competitions.

Another signing is 20-year-old Troy Howard from Deal Town. Howard impressed at the Charles Ground and Manager Andy Drury won the race to bring the pacey winger to Hartsdown Park. Howard is returning to familiar surroundings having been a product of Margate’s Academy, before signing for Deal Town.

Yesterday (May 24) the signing of Winger/Striker Emmanuel Oluwasemo from Faversham Town FC was announced. Oluwasemo was the Lilywhites top goal scorer last season having netted 15 times in all competitions as they finished in 12th place in the Isthmian South-East Division. Oluwasemo also enjoyed spells with Bearsted and Herne Bay.

Today it was announced that Ben Greenhalgh has been appointed as Club Captain ahead of the 2022/23 season at Hartsdown Park.

Greenhalgh played an integral role in last season’s 8th place finish and League Cup final appearance after scoring 24 goals in all competitions and assisting 28 goals.

The attacking midfielder replaces Ben Swift as captain who left the club to join National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

After his appointment as Captain, Greenhalgh said: “I am delighted to be made captain ahead of the new season.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and built an incredible relationship with the supporters, which I now look forward to expanding upon as club captain. I have had several positive conversations with Andy and I am really looking forward to helping the club move forward to a new chapter.”