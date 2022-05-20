Sugababes to headline Margate Pride gig at Dreamland

The Sugababes will head to Dreamland this Summer to perform as part of the Margate Pride Festival

The band will be on the Scenic Stage, Saturday August 13 from 4pm to 11pm. Last entry 10pm.

This show has been rescheduled and previously purchased tickets are still valid.

The Sugababes – line-up of Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan – will headline the event with the full programme to be confirmed.

All ages welcome, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets cost from £25 plus booking fee.