Margate RNLI called to dismasted yacht after it breaks free of moorings

Margate RNLI has towed in a dismasted yacht after it broke free from its moorings today (May 19).

The vessel, which was adrift around half a mile off Margate harbour, was removed after being deemed a navigation hazard.

A Margate RNLI spokesperson said: “UK Coastguard was contacted by the North East Spit pilot cutter around 3.30pm today reporting a dismasted yacht adrift around half a mile off Margate harbour.

“Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat was tasked to investigate and once on scene ascertained that the craft had broken away from its moorings at the end of Margate harbour arm, no persons were on board the vessel at the time.

“As the yacht posed a potential hazard to navigation it was agreed that the lifeboat would take the vessel in tow and return it to Margate harbour. After the craft was re-secured in the harbour the lifeboat returned to station.”