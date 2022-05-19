Former top council officer’s grievance over claims of bullying leaked

A grievance lodged by former Thanet council deputy chief Tim Willis against chief exec Madeline Homer has been published online.
The leaked document from 2020, shared by former councillor and blogger Ian Driver and former councillor Suzanne Brimm, lists Mr Willis’s claim of systematic bullying, intimidation and victimisation.
Mr Willis, who oversaw the Housing and Planning service, Communications and Digital, Finance and Procurement and digital transformation across the council’s services, left the authority last October. He had worked at Thanet council since 2015.
In August 2019 he was subject to a shock suspension from his role. No reason was publicly given for the suspension and it provoked an outcry from many councillors.
Mr Willis was reinstated a month later and cleared of all seven gross misconduct allegations made against him. It was later claimed in The MJ publication that fellow senior manager Tim Howes had made unsubstantiated allegations about Mr Willis to the police. Police concluded no crime had been committed.
Mr Howes was suspended from his role in 2020 and dismissed last month.
Mr Willis departed Thanet council with £280,000 severance pay as part of a non-disclosure agreement and council leader Ash Ashbee later made a public apology over his suspension, saying “it should not have happened.”
In his grievance Mr Willis claims he was victimised and undermined by the council’s chief executive, adequate action was not taken by the authority in regards to his complaints and damage had been caused to his reputation and health.
The grievance, which was included in a recent council agenda but was restricted from public view, also outlines numerous claims of aggressive behaviour directed towards Mr Willis, exclusion from decisions that fell under his remit and claims of attempts to “immediately remove” him from his post, “tarnish” his reputation and “destroy (his) career.”
In the grievance Mr Willis says he was also undermined after raising the need to follow procurement law, regulations and the council’s own rules over the controversial purchase of Bam Nuttall pontoons. On that occasion Cabinet members agreed with Mr Willis’s advice and did not move forward with the purchase – although a pontoon was later bought.
Mr Willis wrote that it was widely known he was suspended over the gross misconduct allegations but Thanet council did not make any statement (at the time of his 2020 grievance) about those allegations being thrown out and had not acted to protect his rights as an employee.
He said he had 40 years’ working experience in the private, voluntary and public sector but had “never experienced a relationship with my manager, nor a culture, such as the one that prevails at Thanet.”
A Thanet District Council spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that confidential employment information has been shared in the public domain.
“Public commentary is entirely inappropriate, particularly given that the individuals involved are not in a position to respond publicly. The council will rightly not be commenting further on this matter.
“The priority for the council is to continue to provide vital public services to the community.”
Last year external auditors Grant Thornton issued a report branding relationships between the authority’s top officers as in “serious breakdown” and listing a catalogue of failures within the council, including using disciplinary action against staff raising complaints; attempting to discredit criticism in independent reports; draining finances due to disciplinary and tribunal actions and causing significant reputational harm to those involved in prolonged grievance processes.
Thanet District Council unanimously agreed to Grant Thornton’s four statutory recommendations – including bringing in the independent Monitoring Officer from a large local authority to carry out a risk assessment of the current employment tribunal claims and proposed actions including a detailed financial analysis of the options available to the council.
The report by that Independent Monitoring Officer, Quentin Baker, is to be discussed by councillors tonight (May 19), The meeting will not be in public although Mr Baker’s recommendations are expected be published.
Thanet council says the reason for holding the session in private is: “The report relates to individuals and contains personal information, the report also includes financial and business information of the authority.”
I’m assuming that linking to the report would be (potentially) illegal?
It is supposed to be a restricted document although it has been published, but not on here
Is on Ian Driver’s website Peter (iandriver.org)
Very interesting read. Homer and Waite need to go and the costs that they have caused the tax payer needs to be re-paid personally by them.
“Public commentary is entirely inappropriate, particularly given that the individuals involved are not in a position to respond publicly. ”
Nothing more needs to be said.
So you’re commenting, in order to tell us not to comment? OK….
How’s your day been Phyllis? Lovely weather at last, eh?!
And now another couple of million quid of our money is still going on unwanted pontoons for a private company operating in a failed and massively loss making port. When will it end? What will it take to restore democracy to Thanet?
The whole thing needs to be called in and scrutinised. It is an outrageous sum of money to spend on bigger scheme that wasn’t asked for!
How did Mr graffiti Driver manage to obtain these private documents? Did he see the writing on the wall and copied it.
nope a sitting councilor or staff member leaked confidential information to Driver or Brimm.
As Brimm is ex kipper I can imagine who leaked it
Ex UKIP Councillor Suzanne Brimm has more balls than most of the men on the TDC, and that’s a fact.
Hmmmm! Now moved from Thanet?
How dare a council spokesperson say it is inappropriate to comment. Everything concerning the council and its behaviour should public. The council is paid for by public money, the people who work there are public servants. The person at the heart of it seems prepared to comment so what’s the problem. Council official and staff work for US and should answer to US.
Agreed, MH has to go, sooner rather than later.
Public servants are not allowed to comment in a personal capacity on government issues.
So it’s not fair that Driver, Brimm and so on can say whatever they like, make the most outrageous comments, but the subject of their faux outrage cannot defend themselves.
Thanet Council are always I the news .. maybe it’s time to BRING IN THE ARMY !
Did you not know that Thanet District Council is run like North Korea hence the lack of transparency all overseen by Our Supreme Leader?
True, bad Leadership from top end…. not much left at the bottom end¬
If we got rid of MH, could we entice Mr Willis back to be CEO?
It’s like a particularly unfunny soap opera. It makes me so mad to think what would have happened to Thanet if all this time, money and energy would have been put into making our area better rather than playing some demented version of Game of Thrones. Clear them all out and start afresh. It’s the only way.
Excellent idea! but how?