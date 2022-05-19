Ramsgate’s The Pub micropub celebrates one year in business

Setting up a new micropub in Ramsgate mid-way through a global pandemic was bound to be a challenge – but it is one The Pub micropub boss Nicola Werner took head on and it has paid off.

This week Nicola and her two staff members Mandy Apps and Ken Brown, have marked the High Street micropub’s first birthday.

Nicola, who earned a hospitality degree in Germany some 20 years ago, says although the risk was evident, she had a clear vision of what she wanted.

She said: “The first year was very interesting but I knew what I was getting in to. I made the decision to open the pub during covid so I knew the risk but I had a very clear vision of what I wanted The Pub to be and it worked out.

“I wanted a cosy micropub that also served lager on tap as well as real ale, ciders and wines – I have a winemaking background. And I wanted a comfortable atmosphere.

“The customers love it and it has been a really good year considering.”

Nicola, who has dual German and British citizenship with family in Manchester and in Munich where she grew up, has worked across a range of roles although not specifically in a pub.

She said: “I always worked customer service facing jobs although not so much hospitality. I had four years with a British client testing four and five star restaurants and hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for neatness, food, everything. I have knowledge of excellent customer service and am passionate about that.”

Nicola also worked as an assistant winemaker at Barnsole Vineyard in Staple and stocks its wines in The Pub.

Despite the pandemic and a slight slowing of trade last Christmas when people were fearful of another lockdown, The Pub has proved to be a huge success and Nicola has two staff with plans for a third this year.

She said: “The feedback we get is that customers love it, they love the atmosphere and the choice of drinks, I have lovely staff with two people on my books, which I am really proud of, and hopefully a third person onboard soon.”

Nicola used the second lock down in the early part of last year to renovate the premises at 87 High Street, creating a bright, clean, eclectic look with exposed brick, dark wood and fabulous local art on the walls.

The current artworks are by Joni Belaruski and there are another five or six local artists in the wings with work to exhibit.

The Pub also has DJ Pie with themed nights – which have included a festive Christmas song night but in punk and Ska- on Wednesdays; live music on Sunday afternoons and games nights with Board At Home from 7pm-10pm every other Thursday (on tonight May 19).

Nicola moved to the UK in 2006 at first London and then in 2013 she and long-term partner Russell, came to Ramsgate.

She said: “It was the best decision ever, no regrets, no looking back. I am from Munich so there is no seaside there and I always wanted to live by the sea.”

Nicola is now looking ahead to her second year trading. She said: “My goal for the second year is to get the third person onboard and then open 7 days a week (The Pub currently opens Tuesday-Sunday). I want to get a licence for two more seats outside as it is a suntrap area and potentially have a function room downstairs.”

The Pub is at 87 High Street, Ramsgate. It is part of The Pub micropub franchise run by brothers John Beerling, from Garlinge, and Max Bell from Ramsgate, who have another two sites in Herne Bay.

Current hours for the Ramsgate venue are Tues-Friday noon until 10pm, Saturday noon to 11pm and Sunday noon to 9pm.