Ramsgate Arts Primary pupils learn about the cycle of life

The magic of life has been witnessed first-hand by children at Ramsgate Arts Primary.

A batch of chicken eggs have been observed over a period of days as part of the pupils’ topic Ready Steady Grow.

The eggs were kept in a special incubator in class while Reception year group pupils took turns to record any development and researched the passage of life from egg to chick. They also wrote down their thoughts and these were collated on a large board with pictures, photos and information.

When the chicks hatched the boys and girls couldn’t wait to hold their fluffy days-old feathered friends.

Teacher Sophie Spurrier is Early Years Foundation Studies Lead at RAPS. She said: “The children were so excited to be able to watch the magical transformation from an egg in an incubator hatching into a fluffy chick. It was fascinating to see them transfixed as they welcomed them into the world.

“It gave us the chance to discuss life cycles, learn how to care for the chicks, discuss how animals change as they grow. One of the chicks sadly died but was very poorly from being born, and the children were great at dealing with this and understanding it as part of the life cycle.

“It was a great hands on opportunity for the children and an amazing WOW moment for class.

“It has been such a buzz and the children haven’t stopped writing to them, making gifts for them and have been very kind and caring. We have even had a vote to name them.”

Head of School Nick Budge said: “Hands-on learning gives education a better dimension and our girls and boys in Reception are learning valuable aspects about the journey of life. They gain so much from initiatives like this.

“They are captivated by the chicks and what they are learning about them as they develop. It is a perfect experience and is a brilliant way to learn. It is something they will never forget.”