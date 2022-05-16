Comfortable win for Broadstairs CC 1st XI in first home match of the season

By David Fox

Broadstairs v Tenterden

Making amends for a stuttering start last week, Broadstairs Cricket Club got their 2022 season back on track with a comfortable 237-run victory at home to Tenterden.

After losing the toss and being invited to bat first, the Broadstairs opening partnership of Alex Hogben and Nathan Fox wasted no time, reaching 100-0 within fourteen overs. Fox (62) was the first to be dismissed and was replaced by Andrew Bailey who batted sublimely for much of the remainder of the Broadstairs innings. When he was eventually dismissed for 118 in the 48th over, the total had climbed to 331.

Additional key contributions came from George Kidd (65 from 47 deliveries), Hogben (51) and in his first appearance for the club, Noah McLennan (29).

The final total of 353 would prove too challenging for the visitors and by the time the first three wickets had fallen within the opening nine overs (2 wickets for Bradley Ellison, 1 wicket for Chris Flint), the match was all but over. Further wickets were claimed by Chris Kidd (4-23), Harry Carter and Bradley Ellison, who finished with figures of 3-25 . The Tenterden reply was eventually brought to a close when McLennan claimed the final wicket in the 37th over with the total on 116.

Broadstairs now turn their attention to their next match where they will be hosting local rivals Whitstable in what promises to be a much closer encounter.

Broadstairs 353-6 (50)

Andrew Bailey 118, George Kidd 65, Nathan Fox 62, Alex Hogben 51

Tenterden 116 all out (37)

Wickets: Chris Kidd (4), Bradley Ellison (3), Chris Flint (1), Harry Carter (1), Noah McLennan (1)