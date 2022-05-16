Crowds pack Ellington Park as May fair returns after two years

Thousands of people enjoyed the Ellington May Fair yesterday (May 15) after a two year break for the event.

Families packed out the park to enjoy live music, stalls, including Thanet crafters and makers, Kentish food and drink, live music and train rides from the Ramsgate and District Model Engineering Club.

Entertainment came from Bloco Fogo, Thanet Concert Band, Kellet Gut Shantymen and Argyle.

Stalls included Youngs Nurseries, St Peter’s Sausage Co, Board At Home, The Dogg Shop, Heaven and Hell, Zanes Magic Shop, Organic Village Market, BJ’s Pizza, MKR Trading, Victorian pine and oak crafted cheeseboards and doorstops and charity stalls.

Visitors praised the organisers for a fabulous, well run event. Volunteers went the extra mile by getting out the litter pickers today to make sure the area was thoroughly clean.

The popular event was put on hold in 2020 due to works to build the new cafe, restore the terrace, install the new playground, bandstand renovations and landscaping.

Last year the event was put off due to the continuing covid situation.