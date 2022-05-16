Discovery Planet and Arts in Ramsgate team up to hold free arts and science workshops

Discovery Planet and Arts in Ramsgate (AiR) are collaborating next week to bring art and science together and create a learning space on Ramsgate High Street.

Discovery Planet will be offering residents the chance to explore how different technologies are used to investigate the stars and planets of outer space in their HQ at number 47; and Arts in Ramsgate, based in a unit directly opposite, will be working with artist Melanie King to explore our own planet through an unusual lens by harnessing the sun’s rays and using a camera obscura.

This will be one of the first chances for people to visit AiR’s new venue at number 46, from which they will be delivering a rich programme of art, craft, music, and wellbeing community sessions over the coming years.

Discovery Planet’s ‘Mega Zooming’ workshops take place this coming Thursday. May 19, Friday , May 20 and Saturday, May 21. There will be opportunities to take part in hands-on activities, and the chance to ask scientists questions about their work exploring the cosmos. The Thursday and Friday sessions can be booked for school groups by contacting Nikki Hildesley 07887614581/ nikkihildesley@discoveryplanet.co.uk.

Saturday is set aside for members of the public who do not need to reserve a place and can simply turn up for the workshops which start on the hour, every hour, from 10am to 3pm, which is when the last one starts.

Attendance is free of charge. Following the same format, AiR are offering drop-in workshops on Saturday, May 21, when people can drop in on the hour, every hour, from 11am. Their workshops are also free.

The event coincides with recent news that the incredible Event Horizon telescope, a network of eight radio telescopes spanning locations from Antarctica to Spain and Chile, has captured an image of a supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, for the first time.

Nikki Hildesley, Director of Discovery Planet said: “We’re not only hoping to inspire the next generation of space scientists or astronauts, but enabling members of the public to understand the incredible advances in knowledge and understanding that are taking place right now. The collaboration between AiR and ourselves gives people a chance to respond creatively.”

To make the workshops accessible to as wide an audience as possible, Discovery Planet is holding a special quiet session for people who specifically need a calmer environment at 10am on Saturday.

More can be found about Arts in Ramsgate and their ongoing programme of events and activities by looking at their website www.artsinramsgate.org.uk

Discovery Planet’s website is www.discoveryplanet.co.uk.