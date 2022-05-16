Margate FC U8s bring home tournament trophy

Margate FC U8s travelled to Charlton Athletic yesterday (May 15) to play in a seven-a-side pitch tournament – and came home with the winner’s trophy.

The team consisted of George Sykes, George Cassar, Isaac Macrae, Oskar Jarman, Cian Hartnett, Rafferty Rigden, Florian Gadd Young and Taylor Hammond

The Margate U8s team have had a really successful season this year being coached by Wes Hammond and Ant Cassar. There were 16 U8 teams in the tournament from all over the UK mixed into 4 groups.

The Margate boys didn’t drop a game all day and won the final against F2 Academy bringing the trophy back to Hartsdown Park.

Wes said: “It’s a huge achievement for a team that have worked tirelessly all year. ‘”

For aspiring football players, places are now available to book for the Margate FC Soccer School at Hartsdown Park from Monday 30th May- Wednesday 1st June.

The schools take place from 10am-3pm and are perfect for young footballers aged 5-12 years old. An additional early drop-off is available for £3 per child, per day.

Brought to HDP by Margate Youth FC and Margate FC Community Trust, FA Licensed coaches will ensure all safety measures are adhered to. All you need to do is bring shin pads, a packed lunch and water

The Margate FC Soccer School costs £15 per day or £40 for three days.

To book your child’s space please click here.