Town Council calling for urgent meeting over ‘prevalent crime’ in Ramsgate

Ramsgate Town Council is asking for an urgent meeting with police and district council chiefs to discuss the level of crime in the town.
Town councillors say they have a long-standing concern over the level of crime that has been heightened by two particularly serious assaults last month.
Councillors say that despite the best efforts of the individual police officers within Thanet they can see little improvement month-on-month that would lift Ramsgate from being the fifth most dangerous medium-sized town in the UK and the second most dangerous in Kent, an accolade they say is totally unacceptable.
Chair of Ramsgate Town Council, Cllr Steve Albon, said: “There are so many people trying their hardest to make Ramsgate an enjoyable, safe and prosperous place to live, and I feel so disappointed for local residents that crime is such a prevalent part of the town’s identify at the moment.
“Local residents inform me that they don’t feel safe, and this is a totally unacceptable situation”
Ramsgate Town Council has requested an urgent multi-agenda meeting with the Police & Crime Commissioner, the MP, the Chief Constable, the Chief Inspector and the Leader and Chief Executive at Thanet District Council to discuss the concerns, specifically what is currently being done and what can be done to tackle the problem.
The Town Clerk is now awaiting responses and residents will be kept informed as the plan progresses. It is not yet confirmed if residents will be able to contribute during the meeting, if this is not the case, input from residents will be sought in advance of the meeting.
The overall crime rate in Ramsgate in 2021 was 146 crimes per 1,000 people. This compares poorly to Kent’s overall crime rate, coming in 40% higher than the Kent rate of 87 per 1,000 residents.
The crimerate website says the most common crimes in Ramsgate are violence and sexual offences, with 3,273 offences during 2021, giving a crime rate of 78. This is 11% higher than 2020’s figure of 2,920 offences and a difference of 8.42 from 2020’s crime rate of 70.
Ramsgate’s least common crime is theft from the person, with 29 offences recorded in 2021, a decrease of 24% from 2020’s figure of 36 crimes.
Is this the “‘prevalent crime’ in Ramsgate” that Andrew, Marva and Phyllis denies exists?
I have never, ever, said that crime in Ramsgate doesn’t exist. To do so would be to fly in the face of the articles that appear in the IoTN.
What I have said is that I’m not afraid to go out into town, to shop, have a drink or enjoy a meal.
What I have challenged are the comments made by some on here to the effect that Ramsgate is some sort of lawless badlands.
But if it amuses you to misquote me, then feel free.
As long as you avoid the seafront after midnight at the weekend and don’t spend too much time in the early evening in the town centre High Street you can avoid many of the problems this article refers to.
I have lived in Ramsgate, Broadstairs and Margate over the years and with all three towns it’s pretty easy to avoid any crime hot-spots. The smell of weed is always an issue but that’s the same across many parts of Thanet. The worst area for it, in my experience, is the seafront shelters between Westgate and Birchington.
well said peter – you beat me to it , i was just going to ask if marva would be attending this meeting ?
I do wonder if some of the commentators on here even live in the area (someone on the “Ramsgate’s Granville Theatre is now up for sale” thread claimed that there are currently no cinemas in Thanet!).
No. I shan’t be going to this meeting even if residents who are not RTC members are allowed. I do not feel unsafe in Ramsgate, and I think there are people who do who will attend if they can.
The are NO “ best efforts” from the police those who manage the police service in Ramsgate should be dismissed from their Khushi inflation busting pensions jobs they are a disgrace. They soon turn up if there is a photo-shoot to try and kid us how “ good they are” the specials Constables stopped 100 vehicles at Westwood recently giving out 53 tickets for offences. Easy job to stop vehicles they want to put more police in Ramsgate and not just the town centre and stop the crime. The council should ban late night drinking in the pubs and clubs. We have also a lot of low life moving into the area having been moved to “The nice seaside” by councils from other areas. What good is the KENT CRIME COMMISSIONER? Answer NO GOOD AT ALL.
Another instance of where there used to be a Police Station (I think in York Street) but that went in the cuts. They always have a strong deterrent effect and dodgy characters avoid them like the plague. Does Ramsgate have an NEM where these matters can be raised?
And before that Cavendish street.
Being arrested is not a deterrent. Being arrested but getting a good beating in the process and jail is. Once all the losers know they will be getting a hiding, not just a cup of tea and suspended sentence, they will be less likely to put themselves at risk.
At the moment regular innocent people have all the risk. Criminals have minimal risk, that needs to be switched around.
You cant do that. Just imagine, the press would have a field day. I can see the headlines now. “Police brutality comes to Thanet”
I know, thats why they should be given the powers to be able to!
Look on youtube “Frankfurt fans riot police” for their recent game against West Ham. They invaded the pitch and went towards the away supporters to taunt them. Soon as they saw the police jump over the barrier with batons ready they legged it, they knew what was coming.
Which means those police rarely have to give a beating, its a preventative measure. Obviously riot police and football fans is different situation to Ramsgate but you get what I mean.
I understand where you are coming from, but unfortunately preventative measures soon become the norm, then the stakes are raised.I personally think there are better options. What they are, is up for debate.
Jail time instead of suspended sentences at least then. Maybe if they made the prisons more basic they would be cheaper to run which might solve the problem of cost saving.
Cue human rights lawyers.
Good grief.
Hear hear SeeSee, the Tories used to say they are the “party” of law and order more like the party of poor policing and disorder. We have a useless Home Secretary and equally useless lawbreaking Prime Minister.
I beg to ask the question, but where do Marva and Phyllis go in Ramsgate ( maybe there old peoples club, sorry lol ). I expect they avoid the town, and surrounding areas like a plague late evening and the early hours of the morning.
I wish they’d tell us, if I thought there was still a crime-free area in Ramsgate full of great shops, I might visit more often!
I’m greatful that you stay away.
I expect there are “old people’s clubs”.
More right wing project fear. Fear everyone everywhere. No where is safe.
If that’s true it’s down to voting Tory who failed to fund the police, who fail to go after actual criminals and who themselves are law breakers and law benders.
Strange Craig doesn’t ever mention local issues like this. He is always worried about his investment in southern water and the airport.
I didn’t realise that Ramsgate Town Council is Right Wing, nor do I believe that they’re just spreading fear.
Where do you live?
Erm, food for thought https://crimerate.co.uk/kent/margate
Margate is the most dangerous town in Kent.
What you have to remember though is people do travel, like the person that stabbed someone the other week was from Birchinton, but travelled to Ramsgate and stabbed someone.
I think people have given up on trying to improve Margate (I don’t include the endless arts funding).
