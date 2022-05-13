Margate Civic Society announces Town Pride Award recipients

The results of this year’s Town Pride Awards were announced at the meeting of the Margate Civic Society held at the Walpole Bay Hotel in Cliftonville last night (May 12).

A total of 12 sites were nominated for the 2022 Town Pride Awards, as having enhanced the built environment. The calibre of nominations received indicates a growing awareness amongst the Society’s members of the major contribution that both renovation of often run-down properties and the erection of well-designed new properties, make to the overall attractiveness of our town.

Of the 12 nominations, two were deferred to next year, as they had yet to be completed.

Winner of the Town Pride Plaque and Framed Certificate:

20 Palm Bay Avenue, Cliftonville in recognition of innovative, sensitive and eye-catching design, making a major contribution to the regeneration of Cliftonville.

Recipients of Town Pride ‘Highly Commended’ Framed Certificates were:

‘Westcliff House’, 37 Sea Road, Westgate-on-Sea (in recognition of innovative and sensitive design, making an important contribution to the regeneration of the area.)

‘Springfield’, Hengist Road, Westgate-on-Sea (in recognition of innovative, sensitive and eye-catching design, making a major contribution to the regeneration of our area)

‘Wilderness to Wonderland’, Westbrook (in recognition of an outstanding volunteer-led Greening Project, promoting Civic Pride)

106 Norfolk Road, Cliftonville (in recognition of good and sensitive design, making a contribution to the regeneration of our area)

The results of the 39th Town Pride Awards were announced by the Society’s Chair, Pamela Pople and the presentations made by the Vice Chair, Harry Scobie.

Pamela, who organised the event, said: “I should like to thank everyone who has been involved, contributing to making this this year’s event such a special occasion. This year is particularly poignant, as is the first Town Pride Awards’ event that we have held since 2019 and the ideal opportunity to celebrate the positive impact that projects have made in the local area, rather than reflecting on the negative.

“Croft Cast Signs were again commissioned to create the bespoke durable blue plaque depicting the Margate Clock Tower, which has become a symbol of our Society.

“I am delighted once again that we received nominations of such a high calibre, resulting in one Town Pride winner this year and 4 ‘Highly Commended’, each of which was diverse, reflecting the exceptional high standard of new projects that have been undertaken in the areas of Cliftonville, Margate, Westbrook and Westgate-on-Sea, which will contribute greatly in raising ethos and a sense of pride in our community.”

For further information, contact the Society’s Chair, Pamela People on 07903 126 530 or go to www.margatecivicsociety.org.uk.